For the second year, the farmers market is in full swing at City Park.
From 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 25, vendors will offer homemade and handmade items near the duck pond.
A new vendor this year is Prairie Dell Sausage. Chris Bazar brings his grill and 27 varieties of sausage to sell.
“I make 100 percent of everything,” Bazar said, while cooking links of jalapeno sausage, German sausage and warming tortillas for sausage tacos.
“I took forward to this every Thursday,” said Bradley Ware, who eagerly bought one of Bazar’s tacos before heading back to his own booth, where he sells honey.
“He’s got a good product,” Ware said of the Prairie Dell sausages.
Other vendors at the farmers market include Cove resident Dennis Smith. At his “Papa Woods” booth, he offers wood crafts, including windmills in the shape of ducks and cats. Smith has been doing woodworking for just a year, but his skill is evident.
Flores Hydro Farm gives customers the chance to grow their own microgreens, plants that grow in just 15 days and can be used in salads, as a garnish or in juices.
At the Things ’n Such booth, Candy Brasier, of Killeen, offers an assortment of homemade salsas, jerky, jams, jellies and dessert breads. “We encourage sampling.”
Brandy Benger is also from Killeen, bringing her handmade, delightfully aromatic soaps for sale at the farmers market. She started making the soaps in January. “The oils are all plant-based,” she explained.
At the Rustic Baked Goods booth, Opal Campbell, of Oakalla, uses old recipes to create garlic cheddar bread, banana bread, chocolate cake, and even vegan chocolate cookies.
“Tasting them, you wouldn’t know they’re vegan,” Campbell said.
Fresh vegetables are available at some booths, but Ware observed, “We need more vegetable guys.”
In his second year as a vendor at the farmers market, Ware is pleased by how the event has grown. “Copperas Cove is doing a good job making a success of it.”
