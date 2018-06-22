How much is a firefighter’s boot worth? Try $11,372.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department presented the funds collected from the local Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign, which lasted through May, to the City Council Tuesday.
Fill the Boot is a fire department tradition across the country, which started in 1954.
Michael Neujahr, fire chief, said he was ecstatic to participate in the boot drive for the first time, mentioning how it’s been a few years since the fire department has gotten the chance to hold the campaign.
Representatives from the Muscular Dystrophy Association gave the fire department a special plaque for their “absolutely tremendous” work.
Neujahr gave thanks to all three fire department shifts that participated in the drive at different locations, contending with heat and traffic at the same time.
“We have several people in this city who benefit from this drive,” Neujahr said. “I want to give special recognition to the crews.”
Neujahr said he and firefighters got to meet one young man who benefits from the drive in Cove, which he said makes it all worth it.
Councilmen joked with Neujahr, recommending the crew not do it during the heat.
“Well, we’re firefighters,” Neujahr said back. “So we’ll do it whenever we can.”
