The Copperas Cove Fire Department urges residents to learn how the temperature outside may affect the temperature inside your vehicle.
In the summer months, officials say now is the time to learn about the dangers of heatstroke and being trapped in a hot car.
“Heat stroke is dangerous and can be deadly,” said Fire Marshal Michael D. Fleming, in a written statement. “Never leave children, pets or older adults unattended in a parked car.”
Children mistakenly left in hot vehicles make up many of the tragedies reported each year, according to the department.
The department recommends using the life-saving tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for self-accountability in checking the back seat before walking away from a vehicle.
Tip No. 1: Look Before You Lock.
Get into the routine of always checking the back seat of your vehicle before you lock it and walk away.
Tip No. 2: A Gentle Reminder.
Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.
Alternatively, place your phone, briefcase, or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.
Tip No. 3: A Routine Check.
If someone else is driving your child, or you alter your daily routine, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely.
Tip No. 4: A Key to Safety.
“You know to keep your vehicle locked, but also keep your keys out of reach; nearly three in 10 heatstroke deaths happen when an unattended child gains access to a vehicle,” the safety board said.
Learn more extreme heat preparedness at www.ready.gov/heat.
Those who want to spread the word about extreme heat safety can go to the Extreme Heat Social Media Toolkit for resources.
Download the FEMA app for heat advisories and safety tips.
