The Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge No. 622 held a community fish fry fundraiser at the lodge Saturday, located at 1309 Pecan Cove Drive.
Local residents and members donated $8 for a box of food. The money aids the lodge in helping the community, and several fundraisers are held each year. Causes include two scholarships for high school seniors, and the collection of food for the homeless.
The lodge has been in Cove since 1979.
Patrick Akuna Jr. recently became a member of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge, and came to the fish fry with his wife, Kimberly, and his son, Patrick Akuna III.
Akuna was not only at the fish fry to help with a good cause, but he also came for his orientation into the lodge. He is retired military, and he and his family are from Hawaii. “This is for a great cause, and I am happy to be in this organization,” Akuna said.
Senior Warden Donald Buckram said the reason for the fish fry was to raise money for annual scholarships, which are given to deserving high school seniors.
“I have been a Masonic member for 25 years, and have been a member of this lodge for the past four years,” Buckram said. “We are a nonprofit organization, and our goal is to assist the community.”
Ivory Baker has been a member since 1985, and said the organization is about fellowship with other men.
“The goal is to make you a better man,” Baker said. “You must realize that you are responsible for things that go on in your community, help those in need – especially those in need – and try to be an example for others to follow.”
Local residents John Hill and Shade Augustine came out to the fish fry to support the lodge’s efforts to raise money for their community efforts. “I saw a flyer for the event, and we wanted to come out and support a great cause, and help others. I am looking forward to the food. It smells good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.