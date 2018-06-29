Members of the Five Hills Art Guild made the Copperas Cove Police Department a little brighter last week.
Project Manager Linda Lapierre was one of the nine members of the guild who spent more than 75 hours over the course of four days at the department creating a mural. The artwork features colorful text and an illustrated patrol vehicle.
The rear entrance and stairwell of the police facility, primarily used for staff members, is the first thing staff members see when entering the building to start the day, according to the department.
The project serves as an example of efforts in developing, building and strengthening the partnerships with all organizations throughout the city, the department said.
“This area is painted with different shades of gray, and is rather hard and dull,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller in a written statement. “Linda and her team worked with the police department to come up with something that would brighten the area and bring life into what we see every day when we come to work.”
“The mission was accomplished, and we truly appreciate the Art Guild’s hard work and dedication in getting this done for us,” he added.
The mission of the Five Hills Art Guild is to build an association of artists and art enthusiasts to share knowledge, experience and to promote visual arts within the community.
Police said they encourage learning more about the art guild and its community efforts.
The Five Hills Art Festival will take place March 30-31 at Ogletree Gap Preserve, 1878 Post Office Road.
