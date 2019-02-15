Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day celebrated 10 sweet years of success and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty enjoyed every minute of the gala recognizing this achievement.
The Sweet Success Lemonade Day Gala at Texas A&M University-Central Texas welcomed more than 150 local business owners and operators, elected officials and child entrepreneurs who are eight times more likely to start a business by high school after participating in Lemonade Day. More than 30 percent of children who participate in Lemonade Day will start their own businesses by the time they complete high school compared to only 4 percent of all kids in the U.S.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles, who was named the National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year, chosen from more than 80,000 participants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Africa, welcomed guests to the event and was a guest speaker at the gala.
“It felt so good to be honored at the Lemonade Day Gala because I was in room with lots of successful people and many other young entrepreneurs just like me,” Liles said. “It felt like a reward for working so hard at Lemonade Day for my chosen charity, Children’s Alopecia Project.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball was a “featured kid” at the event, hosting a table that included local businessmen and elected officials.
Kimball introduced herself and shared her Lemonade Day experience with the sponsors and supporters of the program who were seated with her.
“I was honored to appear as a featured kid at the Lemonade Day Gala. Being the only kid at my table was unusual at first, but I became more comfortable with it as the night went on,” Kimball said.
“I met several new people and saw many familiar faces. While there, I shared information about my platform of helping abandoned animals to which I donated the proceeds from my lemonade stand, myself and most importantly, my lemonade stand I operated during the 2018 Lemonade Day Weekend.”
Kimball hosted her stand at the Copperas Cove Raising Cane’s Restaurant location. Manager Shaun Smith was one of the guests seated at Kimball’s table.
“It was an honor to share the table at Lemonade Day Gala with such a bright entrepreneur like Emily,” Smith said. “Her passion for the community really shines brightly. We are definitely looking forward to this year’s Lemonade Day event.”
The 2016 Copperas Cove pre-teen queen Emma Rose Gill was a keynote speaker at the event and shared her seven years of experience with the Lemonade Day program, which she said led her to own and operate her own film production company, Rainbow Rose Productions.
Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball, Junior Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert, Little Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert, and Junior Mister Five Hills Darnell Gilbert were also invited to the event for their achievements with their lemonade stands.
