Stress and holidays seem to go hand-in-hand. Busy schedule become even busier with preparations and celebrations.
For the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty who have an extremely busy schedule, the number of demands increase even more during the holiday season.
The American Psychologists Association recommends a variety of things to do to reduce stress during the holidays including volunteering, remembering what’s important about the holiday, and having healthy conversations expressing gratitude and appreciation for one’s blessings throughout the year.
From Salvation Army bell ringing to gift wrapping for charity to supporting community events to chamber mixers, receptions and more, Senior Ms. Five Hills Robin Spencer said it is an honor to give back to the community through the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“It is rewarding seeing those in our community benefit from the efforts of the commitment of the titleholders and their families,” Spencer said. “Mingling with business members of the community, seeing the joy in kids’ faces when they receive the gifts of items such as books, crafts and activities, attention and time of caring individuals, and often sweet treats, is also a gift received by those of us who serve.”
The Five Hills royalty attended the chamber holiday reception as well as the annual holiday mixer supporting the partnership the titleholders share with the chamber.
They also assisted children with making crafts at the annual Copperas Cove Library Family Christmas Party.
Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball said being a part of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program has been a great way for her to get involved in the community.
“Serving as a member of the royalty is a great opportunity to be an ambassador for the City of Copperas Cove,” Chase said. “Going to community events and interacting with our fellow community members is not only fun but also creates a closer and more tight-knit community.”
The royalty also assisted with Christmas on Avenue D helping promote local small businesses.
This week, the titleholders will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in front of Walmart and will also be wrapping gifts for Project Graduation.
