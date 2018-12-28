The clackers inside the metal bells jingled out a familiar sound as the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty cranked out 10 straight hours of fundraising for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in front of the local Walmart.
For the fifth consecutive year, the tiara wearers laughed, danced and sang holiday tunes while ringing bells and thanking passers-by for their donations.
The public seemed to appreciate their perseverance as the royalty raised more than six red kettles full of cash for the charity, said Copperas Cove campaign organizer Joan Manning.
“The Five Hills royalty have been faithful to ring the Salvation Army bell during the Christmas season since 2014 and can be counted on to take a full Saturday at Walmart, always smiling and being friendly to everyone,” Manning said. “They were there all day, just as sweet and happy as ever. They are true troopers.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball rang bells last year as Preteen Miss Five Hills and has also rung bells with her school choir and as president of the school’s student council organization.
“Ringing the bell for Salvation Army is a great opportunity to make several great memories,” Kimball said. “It’s important because we are able to make money for those in need.
“By giving back and volunteering to help those less fortunate in our community, I feel like I have done my part to help them and that is what Christmas is all about.”
The Salvation Army red kettles will raise an estimated $30,000 to $35,000 this year with the funds remaining in Copperas Cove to support various needs of residents in the community.
Teen Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Carleigh Ross has also rung bells for a number of years and looks forward to the event each holiday season.
“Volunteers that donate their time to ringing bells raise the Christmas spirit of giving, spreading the joy that comes with helping others and ultimately bettering our community,” Ross said. “Bell ringing isn’t just about the welcoming smiles and the familiar chime of the bells. It instills the true meaning of Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.