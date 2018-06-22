HOLLAND—The judge at the Holland Corn Festival with a “1-2-3: shuck!” signaled the start and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty began shucking corn as fast as they could.
The Five Hills royalty ultimately won the junior division and placed third in the adult division at the small Bell County community’s 44th annual festival.
The corn shucking contest was one of many that both young and old competed in for bragging rights over the next year.
Five Hills Junior Ambassador Emily Kimball was thrilled when she found out she had stripped the shucks and silks off the cob the fastest in the junior contest.
“The corn shucking contest was a new event this year and I wasn’t sure about it at first. But, I am glad I participated because it was fun and I won first place,” Kimball said.
“I always enjoy attending the festivals in other communities, especially this one because they have lots of activities that I don’t normally do. I think we represented our city well in Holland this weekend,” she added.
The royalty gave it their best, corn eating, shucking, spitting, bobbing, and throwing.
Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs placed third in corn shucking, her second award of the day, after winning the senior corn eating contest. Coombs threw her ear of corn 74.9 feet and spit her kernel of corn 15.9 feet.
“Everyone there was so supportive of the royalty, and winning the corn-eating contest was just the icing on the cake,” Coombs said. “My favorite part was judging the barbecue rib competition. They were delicious.”
This is the royalty’s third consecutive year to win the corny honors at the festival having placed second in the corn cob bobbing last year, second and third in the corn eating contest, third in the corn cob relay, and first in the corn seed spitting contest.
The royalty placed second in the corn seed spitting in 2016.
