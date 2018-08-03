Former Marine Sean Royal checks the brakes on his bike, the air in the tires and ensures his seat is at the right height. But most importantly, he checks his precious cargo — an American flag and a photo of someone who lost her life too soon.
Royal, now a teacher for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, will be the first cyclist to carry a flag for Flags4Fallen, a voluntary organization that recruits 5K,10K, half-marathon and marathon runners to carry U.S. flags to the finish line for families who have lost someone too soon.
This will be Royal’s second time to have the honor to commemorate the life of a person who died at a young age. He will ride in the Cove House Classic 65-mile bike tour in honor of 2018 Copperas Cove High School senior Sarah Stephans, who died in a car accident days before graduation.
“I taught Sarah in several classes as a substitute teacher, but I truly remember her for a DECA presentation she was part of in which the topic was suicide prevention and awareness. She spoke with such passion about it to the students on my campus that it really touched me,” Royal said.
“I originally heard about Sarah’s death from my seventh-grade students who also conveyed the impact that she had made on them as well. I remember my students telling me for weeks that they would have been sad for any student who had died but her death seemed to touch them more because she displayed a true aura of care and concern for not only them, but for anyone she would meet.”
Stephans was also the student aide to the nurse at Copperas Cove Junior High School, and the students loved being around Stephans because of her positive disposition and compassion, Royal said.
The Stephans family is appreciative to have Sarah’s memory memorialized.
“We lost a beautiful soul who can never be replaced and it is during these difficult times that we are especially grateful to people like Sean for his compassion and support,” Charles Stephans said.
Royal served on funeral details in the Marine Corps from 1994 to 1998. He achieved the rank of sergeant and worked as a ground radio repairer.
Posts about his participation in the Cove House Classic in memory of Stephans will be marked with the tag #flag4sarah. The Copperas Cove High School Junior ROTC Bulldog Battalion color guard will fold and present the flag to the family after Royal crosses the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.