Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary kindergarten teacher Candace Nattiel knows all about discipline. The third year teacher served in the military before making the switch to her education career and brings that same level of discipline to her classroom.
Principal Larea Gamble says Nattiel brings that respect for authority and understanding of the chain of command to the school setting.
“Her standards are set for excellence. She works to make every facet of the school day and learning a quality, purposeful experience for students,” Gamble said. “She is a woman of her word, a teacher with a heart, and an educator with a vision. Her professionalism, demeanor, and commitment to quality make an impact on all aspects of the campus.
“Mrs. Nattiel is a quality educator. She makes a positive impact on students, her grade level colleagues, the campus leadership team, and parents. Her actions are purposeful and designed to move children forward in their learning experiences. She utilizes time wisely and maximizes instruction in every school setting. It is not unusual to see her helping students review facts and learning as they wait in line in the hallway. Every moment is captured for learning.”
When Nattiel meets with parents, she shares their student’s struggles, explains how she plans to address them, and encourages the parents to reinforce the lessons at home. Her classroom is described as “a hive of activity.” She speaks positively about students, and even when faced with challenging student behaviors, she does not lower her standard of expectation.
School counselor Amanda Brown said Nattiel provides a kind and compassionate learning environment for her students.
“She is always willing to help her fellow colleagues and goes the extra mile when it comes to educating children. Mrs. Nattiel tackles challenges with a positive attitude and puts the social/emotional well-being of her class as a top priority,” Brown said. “Her students are able to grow socially and academically because of her strong leadership in both aspects of development.”
Nattiel’s instructional coach, Stacy Carter, said Nattiel is one of the school’s most gifted teachers.
“A person can enter the field of teaching and be successful at her job, or a teacher can enter education and be so seamlessly tied to her students that it is evident they were born for this profession. Mrs. Nattiel is one such teacher. She has a gift,” Carter said.
Nattiel was chosen as the 2019 Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Teacher of the Year.
