FORT HOOD—The Fort Hood Area Thrift Shop awarded more than $60,000 in grants to local organizations throughout Bell and Coryell Counties including several on the local military post.
For the third consecutive year, the Fort Hood Thrift Shop gave financial boosts to the community service projects of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty, providing a generous ending to their year-long reigns of service.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball received $1,000 for the Animal Control Facility. Copperas Cove Animal Control Director David Wellington accepted the Fort Hood $1,000 check with Kimball.
“There are so many needs at our shelter and this generous donation will provide a lot of support to all of the animals,” Kimball said. “This is especially important for soldiers who are deploying or moving with the military and they cannot take their pets. They give them to the shelter to know that they are going to be well cared for.”
Ms. Copperas Cove Five Hills Ashley Coombs started Copperas Cove’s inaugural multi-cultural festival donating all of the proceeds to Communities in School to pay registration or lesson fees for after-school activities in areas to include art, music, dance and sports. She was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Fort Hood Thrift Shop to add to her fundraising efforts.
“The additional grant money allows for even more children to experience these opportunities, many of which are military children who are looking to find their niche in a new community,” Coombs said.
Sr. Ms. Five Hills Robin Spencer will pool the $1,000 grant she received with money she raised at the 3rd Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea to help fund the Copperas Cove Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program.
“We know for a fact that children who do not read during the summer months can experience what is called the ‘summer slide’ which causes their reading ability to decrease,” Spencer said. “We want to keep all of our children reading and learning so they grow into productive citizens as adults.”
Young Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Allyssa Kimball also received a $1,000 grant from the Fort Hood Thrift Shop which is earmarked to purchase human and pet waste receptacles for a possible future dog park in Copperas Cove. With the grant funding added to money raised from the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant and other contributions, Allyssa Kimball is working to beautify her community.
“It’s really important to keep our community beautiful especially because we’ve got a lot of military families that live in Copperas Cove, and for everything that they do, we want to make sure that they have a nice community to come home to,” Allyssa Kimball said.
Fort Hood Area Thrift Shop board president Mary Ann Jack said the business strives to give grants to deserving charities and organizations that support those in need locally and the community projects represented by the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant title holders embodied that same spirit.
“Those are all causes close to the hearts of the Thrift Shop and the community,” Jack said. “Of the dozens of applications received, granting those for the projects selected was quite an easy decision. The hard work and dedication to their causes were admirable. We were happy to do what we could to help them reach their goals.”
