Copperas Cove will host its first multicultural festival at Ogletree Gap Park on Saturday.
Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs and former pageant ambassador Edith Natividad are co-chairing the event, which is free and open to the public.
“Killeen and Harker Heights both host multicultural festivals. Copperas Cove needs a multicultural festival as well to serve not only as a tourism event that brings money into our city but to also expand the cultural knowledge of our citizens and build a further appreciation for diversity,” Coombs said.
“Knowing this, we wanted to find a new, fun, and free-to-the-public festival to help raise funds for sports and activities scholarships for students through Communities in Schools. Hosting a multicultural festival was the obvious choice.”
Vendor fees will provide the scholarships for students to enrich their education through the arts, sports, dance, music and other activities.
The scholarships will be administered through Communities in Schools which already determines financial and socioeconomic need through its own programs.
Coombs and Natividad have worked on the event for the last six months with Coombs focusing on vendors and Natividad lining up the entertainment, which includes performances from more than a half-dozen countries.
“We are beyond excited to offer a free event in Copperas Cove to expose our citizens to entertainment that literally comes from around the globe including performers from Korea, Phillipines, Turkey, Mexico and several others,” Coombs said. “A different group will perform every half-hour with many of the performers inviting audience members to learn their dances.”
Cultural wares and food will also be for sale, Coombs said.
Committed vendors are offering Polynesian, Hawaiian, Thai, Korean, and other types of food as well as clothing, jewelry, and more from their native countries.
The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park.
Admission is free.
