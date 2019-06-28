Motorists driving down U.S. Business 190 past the Cove Terrace Shopping Center last Saturday probably noticed a sleek, black dragster on display.
The exhibition dragster is owned by driver Ray Kelley and sponsored by Game X Change. Equipped with a General Electric J85 aircraft engine, it reaches a temperature of approximately 1,600 degrees and produces about 12,000 horsepower and 8,500 pounds of thrust.
Tony Estrada, regional manager with Game X Change, said they started showing off the dragster within the last year, and it has made an appearance at seven of his stores.
“It just brings a lot of attention, and people love to see it, they love to look at it,” Estrada said. “It also brings them in to show our product, and we’re rolling out a new line of products, so it just kind of helps all around.”
Bill Miller of Copperas Cove was driving by with his wife and daughter.
“Actually, we were just driving to the bank, then it was like ‘hey, look at that,’” Miller said.
They started the car twice Saturday in the Cove Terrace parking lot. While the engine was running, a member of the Copperas Cove Fire Department continuously sprayed the concrete behind the car.
“The fire department has become one of the requirements,” Estrada said. “We’ve got a jet engine there with people standing around...we don’t want anybody getting hurt. We want this to be safe and fun.
“We don’t want to replace a whole parking lot,”
When show time arrived, approximately 30 people gathered around to witness the action. Kelley donned the safety gear and fired it up. For approximately 90 seconds, the engine produced big clouds of white smoke and bright orange flames.
How many decibels does an engine like this produce?
“I don’t even know, and I don’t want to know. I just tell everybody, ‘plug your ears,’” Kelley said.
