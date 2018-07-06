Girl Scout Troop 20106 tie-dyed for their service unit trip outside the library Saturday.
The early bird price was $10 and a free headband. After June 26, they charged $13. The registration proceeds covered supplies.
Troop leader Sheena Tanner, Brandi Benger and Christie Ibarra organized the event. The workstation was under a trees on 501 S. Main St. The fundraiser was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I suppose it was a really hot day, but the girls had fun,” said Tanner.
Some of the girls dyed shirts, tank tops and bandanas for their trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Several local troops are going to Disney World.
Troop 20106 is attending the “Managing Your Personal Brand” program, which is a Disney youth education program.
The girls will learn how to modify corporate branding and apply it to themselves. The modification includes the impact of personal appearance, behavior, personal skills and social media.
“They will gain so much from the experience. Especially, self-confidence and leadership skills,” Tanner said.
Girl Scouts of America’s recognizes Disney youth education programs as an acceptable science, technology, engineering and math program.
Girl Scouts of Central Texas encourages troop leaders and families to incorporate STEM in their scout’s journey from daisy through ambassador. However, troops are responsible for raising money for their STEM trip.
The Disney World trip was troop 20106 biggest goal to date.
Some family members supported fundraisers all year, and Service Unit Director Crystal Antoine worked year-round to make the trip happen.
“It’s been a big learning curve for both the girls and the adults, but I know it will be a fantastic experience and so worth it,” Tanner said.
The trip is the end of the Girl Scout year for Tanner’s troop. Some of her girls are planning their bridging ceremonies, celebrate a Scout’s previous accomplishments and future endeavors. The two steps each girl must take toward bridging fosters communication between younger and older Scouts.
“Three juniors are bridging to cadettes and one cadette will be bridging to senior while on this very special trip,” Tanner said.
For more information, email Tanner at his3sparrows@gmail.com.
