S.C. Lee Junior High School students seem to be master code breakers, as teacher Patrick McDougal’s eighth-grade history class took on an escape room challenge.
Students used their knowledge regarding Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the Trail of Tears.
The scenario involved Kai Kanti attempting to travel along the Trail of Tears as his grandfather had in honor of his Native American culture.
He decides he will bike the 5,000-mile trail.
However, after 500 miles, Kai Kanti stops to rest and realizes he cannot get his trunk open, which contains all of his food for the trip.
The students, who are trail guides, must help Kai remember the lock combination on his trunk in order to eat and help fuel him until the end of his trip.
4 puzzles
There are four puzzles, one for each digit of the lock combination on Kai’s trunk.
Some of the puzzles involved mono-alphabetic substitution, Morse code, Rosicrucian ciphers, and Pigpen ciphers.
In the end, the first group of trail guides to figure out the four-digit code get to open the trunk and indulge in the sweet treats inside.
While the students raced in groups against one another to figure out the lock combination, James Cook could hardly contain his excitement.
“This is heart-racing,” Cooks said breathlessly.
“Not only do we have the four clues to decode, but we have to also fill out a form stating four things we learned from the lesson. Without that, we cannot attempt to unlock Kai’s trunk.”
The escape room activity emphasized the facts of a historically important event and re-enforced problem-solving skills and reflection.
“Students had to really think in order to decipher the various codes and more importantly, they had to ponder over all the facts and convey them back in a way that will help them retain the information much more strongly,” McDougal said.
“This lesson incorporates history, language arts skills, and even a bit of math, thanks to the codes, all in one activity, showing the important of cross-curricular teaching.”
