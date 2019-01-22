Killeen officials issued 241 permits last week worth $1.29 million.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $90,804. Contractor Stylecraft Builders will construct the new home. The city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.19 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
The permit for Killeen Independent School District’s new school, known as Middle School 14, located at 1600 Warriors Path, has been approved. The building is valued at $43.33 million. The new school, which has not yet been named, is expected to be open in time for the 2020-2021 school year.
Building officials issued 36 permits last week worth a total value of $44.51 million.
There were also four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $952,024. Three of the new houses will be built by Salado Premier Builders, and Cameo Homes will build one new home. So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $44.75 million.
Copperas cove
City permit officials issued 73 permits last week worth a total value of $777,487.
There were four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $599,739.
Contractor Tippit Homes will build two of the new houses, and Silverado Homes and Manning Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.54 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit report was issued by the city for last week. So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $215,000.
Belton
One permit was issued last week worth $282,600. The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by Kiella Homebuilders. The city has issued permits worth a total value of $502,697 so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.