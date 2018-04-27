Keeping youngsters active and healthy can be a challenge.
Healthy Kids Day at the Armed Services YMCA in Cove on Saturday offered some ideas about meeting that challenge.
Fencing students who are part of the swordplay recreational fencing Class at the Y gave a demonstration of their skills.
Misael Keefer, 11, a student at S.C. Lee Junior High School, likes using the saber when he fences. He attends classes twice a week, on Tuesdays at the Y in Cove, and Thursdays at the Y in Harker Heights. “It’s fun,” he said.
The Copperas Cove High School chapter of HOSA — Health Occupations Students of America — distributed information on mental health issues. “One in five people suffer from mental illness,” said chapter president Alexis Grasso, a Copperas Cove High School junior. “It’s something nobody really talks about. It’s huge among young adults.”
Metroplex Adventist Hospital in Killeen offered attendees an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR.
Enid Cooke, a registered nurse with the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center, explained that even a 3-year-old can make a difference if someone is suffering from a health emergency.
“Any compression is better than no compression,” Cooke said.
Navy Federal Credit Union offered information on opening savings accounts.
Valerie Lam, a member services representative for the Copperas Cove branch, provided details on how 14-year-olds can even open a checking account and have a debit card.
“They can pick their design,” Lam said.
Walgreens store manager Gaylen Williams offered children frisbees and squishy trucks, while telling parents about the importance of flu shots for those over 7, and the whooping cough vaccination for adults, which keeps kids safe.
The Armed Services YMCA offers many programs for kids, according to Doreen Vasseur, director of the Copperas Cove facility. The teen room features video games and other activities, and there is a food pantry to help those in need. “Not many people know about that,” Vasseur said.
Some area churches participated in Healthy Kids Day, along with social service agencies, and Raising Cane’s.
Chris Hall, operations manager for the Cove restaurant, noted, “We like to get involved in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.