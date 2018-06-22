Istvan Binecz has overcome more in his short lifetime than most adults.
The 6-year-old Hettie Halstead Elementary School first-grader lives with and has overcome many physical challenges including chronic lung problems that cause him to easily fatigue and require oxygen for air travel.
The youngster required hip surgery that caused him to go from walking back to crawling and learning to walk all over again.
Today, he not only walks, but dances with his friends and plays with them during recess at school, said Yvonne Miller, Hettie Halstead Elementary first-grade teacher.
“Istvan is full of life, love and laughter,” Miller said.
“He comes from a loving military family who understands that education is important and that life should be full of special moments.
“He loves sharing stories about the fun times he has with his family.”
Istvan attends therapy sessions four times a week and is hearing-impaired for which he wears a hearing aid.
Miller wears an FM microphone so Istvan can hear and understand her instruction in the classroom.
“Istvan brings smiles and laughter to his classmates with his joyful personality and disposition, especially when he signs opera style,” Miller said.
Modeling and acting are two things that Istvan loves and does with his family.
Istvan can be seen in a segment on the
49th season of “Sesame Street.”
He acted in an Indie film, “Nan’s Secret Recipe.”
He also had a role in “Scandal Made Me Famous.”
Istvan has modeled for the Army Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Department and various nonprofit organizations.
Miller nominated Istvan for Central Texas Incredible Kid honors for his positive approach to life.
“His physical challenges have made him who he is today, our little star, and a truly incredible kid.”
