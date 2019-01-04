Citizenship involves people acting together to address issues of common concern to maintain the democratic culture in the country and to improve society.
To achieve this goal, citizenship education in Texas teaches knowledge, understanding about politics, the law and the economy and skills to participate effectively and responsibly in public and democratic life.
Hettie Halstead Elementary School special education teacher Karen Patterson met Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills using the Grade 2 Social Studies unit to teach her students the importance of citizenship.
“As a subject, citizenship has the power to motivate and educate young people into becoming thoughtful, active citizens who engage with, and participate in, public life,” Patterson said. “It is not enough to assume that young people will somehow acquire this knowledge without being educated in it.”
During the unit, students learned about how good citizens give to the community and how citizens show pride in the city.
“People usually have a certain sense of satisfaction in their communities, which is reflected in the way people work and contribute to the community and in many of the traditions practiced in the city,” Patterson said. “The TEKS component offers opportunities that tackle responsibility in society.”
The result of the activity was to give the students an understanding of how they could be good citizens. Patterson looked for an activity that would help the students not only learn about being good citizens but to also understand their places in the planet, continent, country, state, city, street, and themselves.
“This unit provides interactive activities created to meet the standards while learning about maps and being a good citizen. The students used their interactive science notebooks and made 3-dimensional memento foldables filled with several ‘Me on the Map’ collaborative section,” Patterson said.
Patterson and the students completed all the activities in the unit in three weeks.
Student Jessie Moore not only learned about citizenship but also expanded her vocabulary.
“I help the community by not throwing trash on the ground or ‘littering,’” Moore said.
As a follow-up lesson, Patterson will send home a questionnaire for parents and use a map to show all the different places the students and their families were born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.