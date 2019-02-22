Handmade valentines and sparkling tiaras made Valentine’s Day a little more special, thanks to a bevy of beauties that converged on the Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital and the Central Texas Veterans Home in Temple on Saturday.
As part of the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans Week, Little Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert headed up the project in an effort to collect more than 1,000 valentines for the nation’s heroes.
Upon hearing that the visitors were in the facility, the residents started making their way to the special guests to get a Valentine’s Day card of their own.
“It was fun preparing for my project, and I had so much help from schools, friends, and my family,” the kindergartner said.
“I was amazed at how many people took out time to make cards for the veterans.”
The Five Hills royalty each created several Valentine’s Day cards for the veterans as well as several school groups in the Copperas Cove Independent School District and a school in the Killeen Independent School District.
Giving out hugs and words of thanks with the cards, the veterans welcomed the sparkling tiaras and bright smiles into their private rooms.
The visit was in conjunction with the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week where individuals, veterans groups and active-duty personnel, civic clubs, businesses, schools, celebrities and sports stars are encouraged to visit and thank the more than 98,0000 veterans that receive care from Veterans Affairs.
Little Mister Five Hills Brayden Chase, whose grandfather is a veteran, often visits local nursing homes, but this was the first time he had visited the VA hospital or the veterans nursing home in Temple.
“I liked meeting the veterans and seeing their pictures and medals,” the first-grader said.
“They smiled and liked the cards we gave them. They reminded me of my grandpa.”
VA officials hoped the designated week of recognition will also increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center and encourage residents to visit hospitalized veterans and to become involved as volunteers.
“While visiting the veterans, I felt sad because they were lonely,” De’Ziyah said. “But I was happy they accepted a token of love from me and the royalty. I hope they smile after reading our cards we made.”
