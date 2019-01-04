Five-year old De’ziyah Gilbert may be small, but she proves that dynamite comes in small packages.
The quiet House Creek Elementary School student comes from a military family with both of her parents being prior active-duty service members in the U.S. Army.
De’ziyah is the reigning 2018 Little Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills. She entered the pageant to gain sisterhood and knew the pageant would offer the opportunity to head up a community service project, said her mother, Shannoda Gilbert.
“Some kindergartners may consider this overwhelming. But to her, she was excited about being able to give back to others and especially her community,” Shannoda Gilbert said. “De’Ziyah always asked what she could do to help soldiers and their families because it’s hard when parents have to deploy.”
De’ziyah Gilbert wanted her platform of service during her reign to be helping veterans like her parents. She is planning a homemade Valentine’s Day card collection drive working with Copperas Cove Independent School District schools. In partnership with the Copperas Cove H-E-B, De’Ziyah has already amassed hundreds of Valentine’s cards.
Shannoda Gilbert lost her cousin, Brock Chargers, to an explosion while on a military mission in 2009.
“Being in this pageant is a blessing for De’Ziyah because she will be able to help veterans and give back to others,” Shannoda Gilbert said. “She has won a pageant before, but she was too young to remember. But winning the Five Hills Pageant will be a lifetime memory to her that she will forever be grateful for.”
De’Ziyah will conduct a Valentine’s Day card drive from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 and plans to deliver the cards to both the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center and the Central Texas Veterans Nursing Home, both in Temple, with her sister titleholders on Feb. 16.
De’Ziyah’s older sister headed up a similar event in 2016. Shannoda Gilbert said the Five Hills Pageant has changed De’Ziyah’s life in so many positive ways.
“De’ziyah was very shy in the beginning. But once she made that sisterhood bond, she opened up and saw that following in her sister’s footsteps was something big, but making footsteps of her own was even bigger,” she said.
