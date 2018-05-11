Participants in the Jackrabbit Run 5K and 10K took on the Ogletree Gap hills early Sunday.
The race sort of kicks off Rabbit Fest season, with the Hope Pregnancy Center receiving a percentage of the race proceeds.
“It takes city and community resources to host this race every year,” said Liz Sherman, office manager for the Chamber of Commerce and the race’s organizer.
Volunteers helping with the race included participants in this year’s Citizens Police Academy, and the Citizens Fire and Public Safety Volunteer Association.
“Without these volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to pull this off,” said Sherman.
Most of the 180 race participants enjoyed the terrain mapped out for the races.
“They should have told us about the incline, but it was pretty fun,” said Bronzay Delacruz. “The incline made up for it in the end. I like the scenery and know what to expect next year.”
After the race, participants recovered at the pavilion and waited for race results.
Trey Graham, a Harker Heights resident, was the 5K top finisher. The 15-year-old clocked in at 20:20.3.
K. Denney, the top 5k female finisher, crossed the finish line at 20:42.4.
Rico Flores won overall male 10K finisher. His chip time was 44:26.8.
Holly Landez of Killeen was the overall female 10K finisher with a time of 53:12.4.
Race sponsors included Metroplex Health System, the Carlson Law Firm, National United Bank, and the Cen-Tex Race Series.
Walmart dropped off free fruit for the finishers and Jersey Mike’s provided a water station. The Copperas Cove McDonald’s, Raising Cane’s, and Chick-fil-A were also among the sponsors.
To find out race results for the remaining age groups, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope.
