The grounds of the Civic Center was rife with excitement Saturday as residents and local leaders celebrated the ninth annual Eco-Harvest, hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
“This event is a free, educational family event, and our goal is to introduce the community to the different organization that is eco-friendly,” said Annie Zehr, president of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. “I am really happy with the turnout today.”
This year’s event attracted over 200 residents and local vendors that talked about the importance of recycling and how it affects all living things.
In line with the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful mission statement goal of the event was “to empower and educate citizens while enhancing the environment of Copperas Cove.”
The 2018 Eco-Harvest taught attendees how to recycle and how important it is to the environment.
The event also included face painting, recycle races, seed planting and animals from Zoomagination.
During the Eco-Harvest, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, Nolanville Mayor Christina Rosenthal, Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Sefford, Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and Col. Perry, Fort Hood Garrison commander, all signed the memorandum of sustainability agreement.
