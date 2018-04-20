Ariel Draper, 14, likes to see other people happy.
The Copperas Cove Junior High School eighth-grader, who is also a taekwondo student at the House of Discipline in Harker Heights, organized a fundraiser to kick cancer’s butt on Saturday at Candy Outfitters.
The theme was “Leaving Leukemia Behind.”
The proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center.
Even at such a young age, “I’ve seen many people my life die of cancer, and I’d rather not see any more,” Draper said of her motivation to host the event for the second year.
The martial arts theme complements Draper’s disciplined attitude, which will see her facing her final test for a black belt in May. The fundraiser was also her service project to qualify as a junior facilitator at the Lone Star Leadership Academy this summer.
Jennifer White, owner of Candy Outfitters, was glad to have the tents set up in front of the store. “It’s my passion to help as much as I can.”
Candy Outfitters offered participants in the Kick-a-thon a 20 percent discount on their purchases, with another 20 percent of the sale being donated to St. Jude’s.
Draper being a frequent customer of the candy store, she asked White to host the fundraiser.
“She’s a family friend at this point,” Draper said of White.
Area martial arts schools came out to hold demonstrations, and other businesses like Bella Sera Restaurant, Applebee’s, Pampered Pets, Chick-fil-A and The Daisy florist shop donated items for a silent auction.
A kicking contest featured prizes for those who could execute the most kicks in 60 seconds, with “BOB” — a body opponent bag — fielding other kicks for $1.
Those who contributed received swag bags with coupons and other goodies.
Among those who took turns kicking BOB were members of the Ezagui family, led by father Robert Jr., an assistant instructor at the House of Discipline.
Sons Robert III, 14, and Romeo, 9, unlaced their shoes and stuck out their tongues as they aimed for BOB’s head, not bothered by the cool temperatures or gusty winds.
The Copperas Cove Junior High National Honor Society came out to help, as well.
Nearly $600 was raised from the various activities during the Kick-a-thon, plus almost $200 from Candy Outfitters sales.
Donations to the fundraiser can still be made at Candy Outfitters until Monday.
