A barrage of drum bangs and chimes from different percussion instrument Monday permeated through the Copperas Cove Public Library.
Elizabeth Kahura, together with more than a dozen children sitting in a tightly knit circle, celebrated each of their different tones and tempos as the kids took turns giving a beat for everyone to follow.
“That’s right, everyone has a different beat,” Kahura said, praising the children for their differences.
Kahura met with parents and children for an African Safari event, part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which features free events
Dancing to and performing music, in tandem with a crash course on the Swahili language, was meant to educate kids on different cultures.
Kahura, who was born in Kenya in East Africa, visits area libraries every year to share tales of unique customs for kids to observe.
Through different stories, Kahura said she hopes children learn lessons of kindness, good choices, authenticity and creativity.
“The most important thing is for the kids to understand you can actually use different values from a different culture,” she said. “You can assimilate them into your own culture.”
Kahura said she saw lots of wildlife near the savannahs in Kenya.
Martha Dye, an assistant at the library, said hundreds of kids have flocked to the events this year in spite of ongoing renovations at the library.
“They’ve been going pretty good. More than 100 kids have come,” Dye said. “Even though we’re undergoing renovations, people are still coming.”
All the programs are educational, but they differ in theme, according to Dye.
“They’re all educational, but they’re all totally different,” Dye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.