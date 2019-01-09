City permit officials in Killeen issued 146 permits last week worth a total value of $1.81 million.
There were nine permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $965,782. Contractor D. R. Horton will build eight of the new houses, while Triple R Construction will construct the final home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $1.81 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 13 permits last week worth a total value of $99,240.
There were no permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $99,240.
Copperas Cove
City officials issued 50 permits last week worth a total value of $5.51 million.
Three of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $393,901. Contractor D.R. Horton will build two of the new houses and the final home will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.51 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Building officials issued one permit last week worth $215,000.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by CEM Precision Construction.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $215,000.
Belton
Permit officials issued one permit last week worth $220,097.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be constructed by Omega Homebuilders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $220,097 so far this year.
