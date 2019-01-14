City permit officials in Killeen issued 229 permits last week worth a total value of $2.09 million.
There were 10 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.61 million. Six of the new houses will be built by contractor Allstar Homes, Precision Value Homes will build three of the new homes and Carothers Homes will construct the final house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $3.90 million so far this year.
harker Heights
Building officials issued 29 permits last week worth a total value of $140,335.
There were no permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $239,575.
Copperas Cove
The city permit office issued 63 permits last week worth a total value of $260,519.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $125,594.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $5.77 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit report was available by press time Monday.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $215,000.
Belton
No permits were issued by the city last week.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $220,097 so far this year.
