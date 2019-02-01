Authors from around the area gathered to sell their books, and people in Lampasas came to learn about local authors and look for new books to read during a book fair Saturday.
“What I am is a storyteller and I love being a storyteller.” That is what guest speaker Jodi Thomas said Saturday.
Thomas has written 50 books with the first 22 in the historical romance genre. She has been inducted into the Romance Writers of America Hall of Fame.
She said she was an avid reader before becoming a writer and when she would read novels she felt the characters did not feel real to her so she wanted to write characters she felt could walk off the page.
Thomas has been to the book fair before and this time around the book fair was not her only mission. She is conducting research for a new series of books she wants to write that will be set in a fictional town that will resemble Lampasas. Thomas said the book fair “is very positive for the libraries and I love meeting my readers.”
Shanda Subia, the librarian at the Lampasas Public Library, said the event takes place once a year and this year was the fifth or sixth time that the library conducted the event.
Subia has been the librarian for 12 years.
She said the event is great for local authors who really seem to appreciate the exposure they get from the book fair.
Local authors including Allison Davis, Drew Paige and Elaine Kelley are able to draw inspiration from someone who has been successful in her writing, like Jodi Thomas.
Kelley is a Lampasas resident and retired teacher who now writes. She is also a member of the Central Texas Writers Association. which meets every month in Copperas Cove. She is the author of “A Horse Named Nobody,” which is a book primarily for dyslexic readers.
Kelley said she comes to the book fair every year and attempted to sell her books at the fair in the past. “The networking is wonderful,” Kelley said. “I wish we would have more people that are not in the writing community.”
The event was full of local writers, but not many of the people in attendance were simply readers and that is what Kelley wants to see more of.
Subia said some of the authors at the book fair have been there before and she is always looking for different local authors to come to the event to sell their books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.