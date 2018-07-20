LAMPASAS — Thousands attended the weeklong Spring Ho festival that ended Sunday.
The 47th annual event is held each year to celebrate the origin of settlement in The Lampasas — the local springs which historically provided settlers rolling west an oasis and respite during their difficult journey.
The theme of this year’s event was Let the Good Times Roll.
Lampasas residents Milton Boone and Gary Martin conceived of the original festival held in 1972. Then, a contest was held to name the festival and Spring Ho was chosen as the moniker of the event to be held each July – originally the second weekend and now an entire week.
This year’s festival was July 9-15.
“It’s good to see people coming together as a community,” said Beth Hensley, president of the Spring Ho planning committee. “It’s just the way we celebrate Lampasas.”
The festival wrapped-up last weekend with the Spring Ho Grand Parade, which featured a variety of pageant floats, classic cars, and the 1st Cavalry Division band.
Performances by Flatland Cavalry and Koe Wetzel were on the square Saturday evening.
Attendees had a variety of reasons for making their own journey to Spring Ho.
In addition to the parade and Spring Ho Pageant, The event offered musical performances, street dances, a barbecue cook-off and the variety of food, all very popular with attendees. The many activities for children are also a hit.
“I think a lot of kids like me enjoyed the fishing derby,” said Henry Williams, 12, of Idaho.
Very few festivals in Texas rival the length of Spring Ho.
“It is quite the endeavor to go the entire week,” said Randy Hoyer, a Spring Ho Committee member. “Not many festivals last that long.”
Hoyer has been selected to serve as president of the planning committee for the 2019 event.
“If there is anything we can do to make it better, just let us know,” Hoyer said.
