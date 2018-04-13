For the second year, a young Copperas Cove resident is hoping to kick cancer’s butt.
Ariel Draper, 14, has organized the Kick-a-thon which will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Candy Outfitters, 185 W. Business U.S. Highway 190.
Draper is in the process of testing for her black belt in taekwondo at the House of Discipline in Harker Heights. The Kick-a-thon is her service project for the Lone Star Leadership Academy.
This year, Draper decided to focus her efforts on “Leaving Leukemia Behind” and support St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center.
The community is supporting her efforts, too.
Tents will be set up in the parking lot, where several martial arts schools will give demonstrations throughout the day, according to Anne Derby, Draper’s mom.
Those who attend the event will have a chance to release some frustration by punching or kicking “BOB,” a body opponent bag dressed in a Kick-a-thon T-shirt for $1.
A kicking contest is also planned, with a $10 entry fee. Of that amount, $5 will go into the jackpot, and $5 will go to St. Jude’s, Derby said.
The winner of the contest will be the person who executes the most kicks in 60 seconds, receiving the jackpot. The second-place winner will score a $25 gift card to Applebee’s. Third place gets a certificate for five waffle cones at Waffle Cone.
Whether punching BOB or entering the kicking contest, everyone will receive a “swag bag” containing coupons from Candy Outfitters or Dairy Queen and other assorted items, Derby said.
Another way Draper plans to raise funds is through a silent auction featuring items donated by Copperas Cove businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.