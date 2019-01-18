Teresa Garrett knows how to motivate students.
Whether it is with a groovy 1970s theme or an enchanted forest, Garrett inspires children to love literacy. But, she also develops them into leaders.
Garrett was selected as the Martin Walker Elementary School VFW Teacher of the Year for her extensive work not only as the school librarian, but also as the adviser of the student council.
Garrett and her students were busy helping retrieve wreaths from thousands of graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen last weekend.
The activity is one of many that Garrett involves the students in to teach them civic responsibility and leadership skills.
Martin Walker Elementary Principal Earl Parcell says Garrett’s desire, investment and involvement in campus activities is exceptional.
“Mrs. Garrett is a phenomenal model of democratic values and beliefs for students and staff on a daily basis. Whether she is saying the Pledge of Allegiance or complimenting a student helping another student, she promotes civic responsibilities with authentic passion,” Parcell said.
“Not only is she a role model for her students, she is also a teacher leader through her actions.”
Under Garrett’s leadership, the school’s student council has been recognize by both the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association as being an Outstanding Student Council for its contributions to the school and the community.
“Every year, Mrs. Garrett and the student council commit to supporting several activities such as organizing canned food drives, pet food and supply collection, involvement in Veterans’ Day ceremonies and organizations like Operation Stand Down which address or support campus and community efforts.
“Supporting Operation Stand Down has a special meaning and connection to the students at Martin Walker as many of the students have a family connection through Fort Hood,” Parcell said. “Mrs. Garrett is doing her part to instill upon her students democratic values and beliefs that support and promote civic responsibility and patriotism.”
As the campus librarian, Garrett teaches literacy, research and technology-based lesson and skills to all students on campus. She regularly invites published authors to the school to inspire the students to improve their reading, writing and drawing skills and to also realize that no dream is unachievable.
“The biggest benefit to an author’s visit is that the students are going to read more that will lead to stronger reading and writing skills,” Garrett said. “It is the goal for every student that he learns to love reading and will read more because reading is the gateway that makes all academic success possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.