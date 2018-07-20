Many smiles were on the faces of local children at the Copperas Cove Public Library as singing zoologist Lucas Miller entertained them during a Summer Reading Program show July 12.
Miller, of Austin, has performed at the Cove library several times in the past few years, and each time has had a lot of fun bringing joy to the kids. He has been performing for children since 1992.
“This job kind of found me, because I answered a job listing for a sailboat that takes kids on field trips that teach them about wildlife, and they hired me because I could play guitar, and sing, and so they gave me some songs to play and sing,” Miller said. “I have enjoyed it ever since. As the years went on, I started writing my own songs, and incorporated hand puppets into my shows. The kids really responded well to them.”
Miller has received many honors and awards over the years from parent’s choice groups and magazines for his DVDs and love for teaching children about wildlife.
He has performed for more than 2 million kids at various venues around the United States, including the National Zoo in Washington D.C., the Austin City Limits Music Festival and many others.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami (Ohio) University in Oxford, Ohio in 1991.
During his show, Miller sang, danced and got his audience to sing and dance along with him. He held two shows during the visit to the library.
Some local residents loved the show, including Erin Bowles, and her 2-year-old son, Steven.
“We loved the show, and we never miss a Summer Reading Program show,” Erin Bowles said.
Steven Bowles said his favorite part of the show was a bit featuring a shark.
