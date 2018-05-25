Bruno knows, when he’s wearing his vest, that he’s working.
The German shepherd/Labrador mix is a therapy dog, bringing comfort to the many people with whom he interacts.
Some of those are residents o f Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation and Hill Country Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Tucker, a Labrador, may soon have a chance to join Bruno in that task. On May 18, Tucker came to Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab to meet Trae Cunningham, area director of marketing for the facility.
Tucker is a bit skittish, according to Stephanie Malley of Canines for Christ.
Malley passed Tucker’s lease to Cunningham and encouraged them to walk together. She also suggested Cunningham remove his ball cap.
“Tucker has a thing about hats and men,” Malley said.
If Tucker and Cunningham are able to bond, Cunningham will become Tucker’s handler, helping with his training as a therapy dog. Following in Bruno’s paw-prints, Tucker would have a chance to brighten the nursing home residents’ day in a variety of ways, according to Malley.
Therapy animals are known to decrease depression, lower blood pressure and reduce physical pain, among other benefits. Malley added that Bruno has been known to inspire some nursing home residents to exceed expectations with their physical therapy, finding it more enjoyable to stroke or reach for Bruno than to do regular exercises.
Tucker was initially trained at Custom Canine in Nolanville, Malley said.
While Tucker will focus on training at the nursing home, Bruno has recently branched out. He has been visiting the library on Wednesday afternoons so children can read to him.
Both dogs will continue to provide a very unique type of therapy for all those they encounter in the community.
