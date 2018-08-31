Members of the Copperas Cove Women Moose Lodge Chapter 2442 and the Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove Chapter 2029 came out and supported the first Moose Olympics on Saturday.
“The Moose Olympics is the first of its kind, put on by the Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove,” said Emily Peterson, a committee member. “So far, the event is going well, and depending on the success of today’s event, we might bring it back next year.”
The Moose community helps to make a difference in the lives of its members and the communities in which they are located.
This year, the Moose Olympics not only entertained the community with its varying games, but also brought forth the competitive side of both the young and the young at heart.
Attendees were separated into teams, and those teams competed against each other until winners were derived from each team.
The Moose Olympic consisted of nine events, including the famous sack, egg and three-legged races, and a hot-dog eating contest.
“I am excited about today’s games because it brings everyone together, and we are able to help raise funds so we can give back to the community,” said Eric Simpson, a trustee, and co-chairman of the event.
Both the Copperas Cove Women Moose Lodge and the Moose Lodge Chapter donate to the local food bank and the Mooseheart orphanage, among many other kind deeds that uplift Copperas Cove and surrounding communities.
“We have bi-weekly events in which we include the community, (including) our bike show,” said Simpson. “We are here to help those in need.”
The Moose Lodge footprint can be traced back to mid-1800s, when the first lodge was established in Louisville, Kentucky. Since then, it has made its way across America, where it now has over a million members in the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose.
“I am excited about today’s turnout,” said Michael Lakin, administrator of the Moose Lodge Chapter 2029.
