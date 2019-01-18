Danke. Merci. Gracias. People of all ages work to become fluent in foreign languages. But as our country’s citizens are finding themselves with increasing debt, are they fluent in math?
Clements/Parsons Elementary third grade students in teacher Michelle Crabtree’s class were given a fluency goal to reach in math by the end of the first semester of the school year.
Students were encouraged to fluently master their addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division facts by taking the first six minutes at the start of each class period and practicing their math for automaticity through Xtramath as well as singing songs to help memorize the facts.
During the day, students had the opportunity to continue practicing with lessons provided by Crabtree through an interactive game called Prodigy. Other activities to increase math skills included speed rounds on Kahoot! and a card game called Salute the General.
Crabtree says that math fluency is one of the most important building blocks for students to have when learning the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.
“Third graders will be taking their first State of Assessment of Academic Readiness or STAAR test in May,” Crabtree said. “Being fluent with their math facts helps make learning other math skills easier. It is extremely hard to teach higher order thinking when responding to math facts is limited.”
For those students who did achieve mastery of their math facts, Crabtree invited them to a special lunch date with her to praise them and honor their efforts.
Student Brooklyn Wilson found the repetitive lessons prepared her for the second semester’s learning opportunities.
“I can solve word problems much easier without being frustrated,” Wilson said.
Crabtree hopes by the end of the 2nd semester that the number of students who master their basic facts doubles so they may be invited for another lunch celebration.
Parents can get involved by providing short daily sessions with their child with a few facts and gradually adding more facts each day.
