A Copperas Cove artist featured her art at Maker Day hosted by the Killeen Public Library.
Jennifer Walter, 34, of Copperas Cove, is passionate about hand-made art because she enjoys both making and purchasing unique, one-of-a-kind items.
She offers her art through her personal business Jen X where she draws her own designs as well as custom art on demand. Her mother makes the art come alive through sewing stuffed animals.
The Killeen Public Library partnered with the Harker Heights library and Epically Geeky to present crafting opportunities for local residents Jan. 4.
Hands-on activities knitted the community together and broadened the skill sets of youths and adults from 6-year-old David West, learning to navigate a sewing machine to make a pencil case to Sybille Word, learning to crochet at age 50.
The second Maker Day event sponsored by the Killeen Public Library was at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Maker Day was designed to showcase fine arts and do-it-yourself projects and to stimulate creativity and collaboration among budding artists, according to Deana Frazee, Killeen’s public library director.
“We wanted to give creation and innovation a platform in Killeen,” Frazee said.
Ten Killeen library employees and 10 volunteers manned stations to give thorough demonstrations of the different crafts for both adults and children.
The event featured a variety of options including sewing, jewelry making, quilting, exfoliation scrubs, painting, building with LEGOs and creating homemade slime.
The Harker Heights library and Epically Geeky Expo joined with the Killeen Public Library to provide materials and instruction, and all participants were able to take their creations home — with the exception of the mountain of blue Lego bricks the Texas Lego Users Group loaned for people to tinker with.
Frazee said extra crafting supplies will be used for crafting at the library throughout the year, and for future Maker Day events.
Because the event is intended to stimulate hands-on activity, outside vendors are kept to a minimum, Frazee said, and are limited to vendors who create their own wares.
Billi Capman, 39, of Killeen, has been crocheting for more than 25 years. Capman brought some of her crocheted hats to sell for her business Little Shop of Lost Art, but also had a station set up to teach attendees basic crochet stitches.
Maker Day is focused on making the hand-eye connection, Frazee said, both for the creator’s own well-being, but also for the sense of community crafting brings.
“We want to give people a chance to sit down and make a craft with the child or with their friend and just really experience the fun,” Frazee said.
