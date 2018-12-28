The Cardboard Gingerbread Challenge came alive this holiday season at the Martin Walker Elementary School library.
Every few weeks, students and their families are invited to participate in different activities such as decorating pumpkins and seasonal reading challenges.
This year, for the first time, students and their families could create cardboard gingerbread houses.
Martin Walker Elementary turned a seasonal tradition into a holiday engineering activity in which the entire family could participate.
Students and their families transformed simple crafted gingerbread houses into engineering masterpieces.
Instead of pre-building the houses for the kids, the school turned the design, planning and building over to the students.
Families were challenged to create a gingerbread house out of cardboard using only craft supplies.
No food was allowed.
The purpose was to bring families together to work as a creative collaborative team.
Once supplies were gathered, students started by cutting the cardboard into various shapes and sizes.
The students got to choose which building blocks to use for their houses.
When asked, students said they had a blast creating their houses.
Parent Candice Turner shared the tips and secrets she and her children, Guage and Halle, used to create a gingerbread barn complete with animals.
“We actually used caulk to create the snow on the roof,” she said.
Student Logan Mullen enjoyed the assignment since it involved his family.
“I liked getting to work with my cousin, Abbie Mullen, and telling her what I needed her to do since I couldn’t use the hot glue gun,” he said.
Student Tre’von Alejandro-Cross came dressed as an elf with an elf-themed creation. “I like dressing up to bring in my house because we match,” he said.
School librarian Teresa Garrett and library assistant Gabriele Foster created a gingerbread village in the library story corner complete with the village tree and snow.
“This project evolved daily since we did not know what to expect with a new challenge especially at the busy holiday season,” Garrett said.
“We thought we would only have a handful of entries and we could place them on the book cases like we do with other projects. But when we saw over 50 entries, we wanted to make a special showcase for them.
“This is definitely a new tradition that will probably grow with time and we are already planning what we will do next year,” Garrett added.
