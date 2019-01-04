According to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, 43 percent of adults with the lowest level of literacy live in poverty. Seventy percent of inmates in American prisons cannot read above a fourth-grade level.
Martin Walker Elementary School is ensuring its students are prepared for success and to boost literacy rates by transforming its library into an enchanted forest. Complete with mini-plays based on popular children’s books like “The Gruffalo” and “Pout Pout Fish,” the school drama club increased interest in these two publications.
Students in fourth and fifth grades presented a living wax museum that was the culminating activity for their classroom research projects. Using their reading skills, students each learned about a famous person, dressed like their assigned person and made a brief presentation as guests stopped by.
“My favorite part was seeing the little kids come and ask us questions,” said student Jazlyn Torres who portrayed Rosa Parks. “It was also a little hard but fun. The speaking, researching, and dressing up as the character I picked was real cool.”
Teachers from each grade level team prepared a literacy activity based on the book fair theme, The Enchanted Forest. Mad Libs, craft activities, and more were stationed throughout the building.
Martin Walker Elementary Librarian Teresa Garrett said literacy is more than just reading and writing, it is competency and understanding and achieving goals to reach our full potential as members of our society.
“Research proves that the greater the number of books in the home, the better students will do in reading and writing,” Garrrett said. “Student choice in reading materials is a powerful motivational tool to get students to read and the book fair allows children the chance to choose exactly what they want to read.
“These are two reasons book fairs are vital to student reading success. Seeing students excited by books and reading because of the book fair makes all the hard work of the fair worth the effort,” Garrrett said. “Of course, another reason the book fair is important is that the money raised is used in the library and around the campus for a variety of literacy activities.”
Students and their families also enjoyed a puppet theater and a demonstration by the robotics team.
