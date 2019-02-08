When it comes to multitasking, House Creek Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Kristen Guess is considered an expert. She serves as her grade-level leader, mentors new teachers, and sponsors student council, all while planning and teaching exemplary lessons, analyzing data, and making data-driven instructional decisions.
Principal Todd Williams said Guess’ effect on students and staff has no boundaries.
“Her leadership extends even further for our campus since she has led teacher training for our staff this school year. She guided our teachers in professional development training on the Math Workshop Model,” Williams said. “Mrs. Guess make a tremendous impact on our fifth-grade students in her math class.”
Instructional Coach Sharon Philips said Guess’ daily focus is on quality instruction and facilitating student learning.
“Mrs. Guess genuinely likes students, school, and learning. She inspires students and staff to be their best. She is well prepared and her enthusiasm for learning is contagious. Her method of teaching is not overly dramatic or unconventional. She simply creates an engaging learning environment daily that communicates enthusiasm for the content and draws students into the content to learn,” Philips said. “Mrs. Guess is consistent, fair, and always on task. Her daily dedication to effective teaching makes Kristin Guess an outstanding educator. She exemplifies the characteristics and traits of a true teacher who puts students first and always adds value to their educational experience and to the campus where she serves.”
School counselor Amy Trimm said Guess’ dedication to students is beyond admirable.
“Mrs. Guess meets each student where they are currently in their education and demands excellence,” Trimm said. “She has amazing classroom management, even with some of the most challenging students.”
Former House Creek Elementary Principal Larea Gamble said Guess is among the most dedicated teachers she has ever met or had the pleasure to supervise.
Guess was named the 2018 House Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year and the 2018 House Creek Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year. She has taught in the Copperas Cove Independent School Distinct for eight years.
