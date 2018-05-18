Adding a rainbow of colors to a 5K run is what makes the Mayfest 5K Color Run unique.
Organized by the Noon Exchange Club, the 5K took place Saturday morning at Ogletree Gap Park, with about 100 participants either running or walking the course.
At four points along the way, they were sprayed by members of the Excel Club with brightly colored powder.
Kyanna Ducey, 8, was excited to be part of the event. She was so enthused, in fact, she convinced Mark O’Hanlon, her second-grade teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, to join in the fun.
“It’s my first race,” O’Hanlon said.
Another first-timer was Robert Martin, 5. His mother, Mary Nicholas, runs in a lot of races, so this was his chance to run with her.
“The colors will be a big surprise,” she said.
Brenda Thomas, 11, got to the starting line early, so she could be first out the gate. Her first race was the Jackrabbit Run on May 6. “I’ve very excited,” she said with a grin.
Jesica Fields brought a double stroller to push her children, Malcolm, 2, and Olivia, 4. The youngsters got into the race mood with running-themed stickers on their cheeks and arms.
Before the race, participants had a chance to enjoy a breakfast burrito, or buy raffle tickets to win prizes such as big screen televisions, Cinergy movie ticket packs or a $100 Visa gift card.
Sheri Polite helped some of the runners warm up with Zumba exercises, and others stepped into the free photo booth.
A car show featured some classic Chevys and Mustangs, food trucks offered ways to replenish spent energy after the race, and the Texas National Guard gave the brave a chance to climb a rock wall.
Proceeds from Mayfest will help support the Noon Exchange Club’s child abuse prevention programs.
