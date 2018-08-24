Girls of all ages lined up to feel like a real beauty queen at the Metroplex KidsFest on Saturday.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty removed their tiaras for the day and shared them with moms, daughters, and even grandmothers at their Try on My Tiara booth and got their nails painted at the Pretty Princess Parlor.
More than 25 booths filled the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the annual event for which the Metroplex staff prepares for months.
“This year’s event promises to be the best one yet and we know that Copperas Cove royalty will add to the fun and excitement as we prepare kids to go back to school,” said Erin Spencer of Metroplex’s marketing department.
The titleholders welcomed a steady stream of guests throughout the event with which they shared information about Copperas Cove and all is has to offer.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball said it’s a privilege to represent the city at events in neighboring communities.
“It’s exciting to see little girls interested and asking about the Five Hills pageant and the city they hope to represent,” Kimball said. “They get so excited to get their nails painted and try on our crowns like a real princess. We get to promote our events and what we are doing in our city.”
The royalty handed out fliers for Cove’s inaugural multicultural festival scheduled Sept. 22 sharing that the event will be filled with entertainment, cultural food and wares and the festival is free and open to the public.
The royalty also represented the city at the Heart of Texas Special Olympics swimming competition in Temple where winners advance to the state contest.
The titleholders cheered Olympians in their respective heats and awarded medals to the winners, congratulating them on their victories.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles said it was an honor to be part of the event.
“All the swimmers want to win and are very competitive, but they are still so happy even when they don’t get first place. They are just there to have fun,” Liles said.
