Army Junior Reserved Officer Training Corps is the place where cadets with tremendous goals can be influenced on where to start their adult lives. That is the belief of Cadet Col. Joel Nace, the battalion commander of the Junior ROTC unit at Copperas Cove High School.
“Army JROTC has given me the career path I desire to follow. My military goals are to pursue a career in the Army as a military policeman,” Nace said.
“This is due to the need to fortify those that fight for our freedom every single day.”
Nace’s college goal is to attend Texas A&M University-Central Texas, enroll in the college-level ROTC, and major in criminal justice.
Nace is following in the same footsteps as many of his family members.
His grandfather is a retired chief warrant officer in the Army, his uncle is a lieutenant colonel in the Army stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio along with Nace’s brother, a former Junior ROTC cadet, who is now an private first class in the Army.
Nace’s father served in the Army for six years before being honorably discharged.
Nace’s role as the high school Junior ROTC battalion commander is significant in bringing leadership to fellow cadets.
“I must set the examples for cadets to follow and motivate the entire battalion. I supervise and inform the company commanders of happenings in the battalion,” Nace said.
“I also coordinate special events such as the military ball, awards ceremony, and drill competitions.”
Nace was awarded the Daedalian Award for his outstanding performance and commitment to service.
Nace attended flying school at a private pilot ground school during the summer to further increase his technical skills.
“My goal for the JROTC program is to inculcate motivation and effective communication in the battalion,” Nace said.
“The legacy I want to leave behind is that the JROTC program provides young men and women with countless merit and academic based opportunities for success.”
Junior ROTC Cadet Lt. Ariela Calix serves as the Bulldog Battalion’s executive officer.
