Last week, I mentioned that my journey back into physical fitness began when I started learning at the ripe ol’ age of 60 years to pole vault.
Yes, pole vault.
When my 60th birthday arrived, I was none too happy about it. In fact, I was downright depressed. Not only was I fat, horribly out of shape, tired all the time, bored with my life, and clueless what to do about it, now I was also officially O-L-D.
Happy birthday.
Then one evening, sprawled in my usual spot on the couch, mindlessly scrolling through this and that on my phone, I spotted a Facebook post from a guy I knew way back when in my hometown, Houston, Texas. He and I played Little League at the same place, grew up within a few miles of each other, and graduated from the same junior-senior high school (9th grade through 12th grade), but he was four years older than me, and so we were never actually friends.
Our parents were good friends, and I ran in the same circles as his younger brother and sister, but he and I never hung out together or anything like that. I don’t think we ever even had a conversation. But Bubba Sparks was one of those kids that everyone knew, maybe partly because he had such a cool name, but mostly because he was one of our school’s star athletes.
So I see this Facebook post about Bubba winning a world track and field championship in New Zealand, in something called Masters pole vaulting – when he was 64 years old.
I had never heard of such a thing – old folks’ track and field. I played sports all throughout my childhood, until some ill-advised teenage priorities took me in another direction, and one of the things I was pretty good at was track. I never pole vaulted, but I ran hurdles and relays.
Maybe I could join this Masters thing.
I sent Bubba a friend request, and he accepted, and I read some more of his posts. I had no idea he had gone on
from high school to become a three-time national collegiate champion in pole vault, and was an alternate on the 1976 Olympics team. He was training for the 1980 Olympics, before the U.S. decision to boycott those games led him to retire from vaulting and start a career in business.
Wow.
I decided to send Bubba a private message. He remembered me – or pretended to – one thing led to another, and either that day or shortly thereafter, I asked him: “Would it be ridiculous for me to try and learn to pole vault at my age, and in my physical condition?”
Absolutely not, Bubba answered, and the rest is history.
It’s been an incredible journey – filled with blood, sweat and tears, more than a little pain, some frustration, and a whole lot of satisfaction and sense of accomplishment. The thing is, not only did I find a way to get back in shape, and a reason to work out regularly, I found new life; a new purpose. And I found out something extremely important about being healthy and happy.
It’s never too late.
According to U.S. Census numbers, there are more people age 65 and older in the United States than ever before. And the population continues to get older. As the years go by, physical activity becomes increasingly important to help maintain body weight, preserve strength and muscle mass, mobility, and stability. A reported one in four Americans 65 and older suffers an accidental fall each year, making falls the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among older folks.
Regular exercise also can reduce the risk of such diseases as diabetes, hypertension, and osteoporosis, along with preserving functional capacity for everyday activities like climbing stairs, opening doors, and carrying groceries.
There are a wide variety of exercise programs specifically designed for seniors, and the first step in most of those is the same – check with your doctor first.
More next week.
John Clark is a longtime central Texas resident, and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness, and nutrition. His column appears each Friday, and readers are invited to send questions to johnhenrytrainer@gmail.com. For more information on senior fitness, go to www.fossilfit.net.
