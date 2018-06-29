Drivers passing by Amy’s Attic Self Storage off West U.S. Highway 190 got the chance to refresh their vehicles and their knowledge of ways they can benefit local veterans.
The Texas chapter of the National Organization of Chamorro Veterans washed the cars of those who pulled through the storage center parking lot Saturday afternoon.
The National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America is dedicated to serving as the voice of Chamorro veterans, according to the group’s website. Chamorro veterans are those from the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands who have served in the military.
Coordinator Joey Acfalle said veterans and minorities can now be helped more with the chapter’s first fundraiser. The chapter’s nonprofit status was recently approved by the IRS according to Acfalle.
“We’re here to help (veterans) understand laws, and not only that, but to help those with medical needs,” Acfalle said.
The organization strives to assist with medical bills of families of veterans, Acfalle said.
The car wash even attracted the attention of city officials.
Councilman Marc Payne pulled his truck into the parking lot for a wash, and also to support the group.
“I think it’s a great cause,” Payne said. “I hope they get a building soon.”
Veterans interested in getting involved with the Texas chapter of the National Organization of Chamorro Veterans can reach Acfalle by phone at 254-627-1144, or via email at nocvatx@outlook.com.
