Quinn Vance has been in his job as Copperas Cove Solid Waste director for a little over two months.
He’s still “settling in,” and he has discovered the wealth of resources at his fingertips.
“We have a lot of good employees,” Vance said. “They have a lot of knowledge,” including about the city as a whole.
Joan Kelley is one of those employees. She has worked for the city over two decades, in several departments. Being in Solid Waste for five years, she still keeps a “cheat sheet” with phone numbers to places all around the city.
“When people call me about things that have nothing to do with Solid Waste, asking if I know the number, I can give it to them,” Kelley said.
At the scale window, Ashley Osborn greets residents, business people and others who bring loads of trash to drop off at the facility, which is on South Farm-to-Market 116. About 120 tons of trash are brought to the site every day, Vance said.
Out in the transfer station building, Noel Watson uses his 16 years of experience to provide exceptional service to those who come to empty their loads.
“We’re hands on,” Watson said. “We help unload” and get the vehicles in and out, usually in about 10 minutes.
The process recently began to replace 380 commercial trash receptacles around the city. This will be done at a rate of five each week, with the receptacles repainted, new stickers applied, new lids attached, and the bottom replaced if it’s rusty, Vance said.
Another updating of services will involve new, larger trash trucks and use of state-of-the-art software for the department.
Cameras on the trash trucks and the software will add to the department’s efficiency, and the larger trucks will reduce the number of trips necessary to empty the loads.
The common belief might be that Solid Waste is all about trash.
More important is recycling. “We try to divert as much as we can from the landfill,” Vance said.
The single-stream recycling program allows the Solid Waste Department to pack all the cardboard, plastic and paper onto trailers for transport. Tires are shipped out to be shredded into playground material, mulch or material for pathways, Vance said.
“Residents — and nonresidents — can drop off metal for free,” Vance said.
Vance understands the challenges faced by the Solid Waste Department. “We’re the most counted-on department. We say what we do and do what we say.”
Solid Waste personnel may be the most unnoticed in the city, dealing with unusual questions and, occasionally, a bad-tempered customer, but they do a tough job and do it well, Vance said. “We’re changing everything up for the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.