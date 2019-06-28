Judy Slay drives an hour to work and home each day. But, the hour-long commute is worth every minute because she gets to do what she loves: teach.
Slay just completed her first year of teaching English/Language Arts/Reading at S. C. Lee Junior High. She was named the 2019 S. C. Lee Rookie Teacher of the Year by Principal Jimmy Shuck.
“Mrs. Slay is a compassionate, captivating and driven individual. She exemplifies what it means to be an exceptional inclusion teacher,” Shuck said. “Mrs. Slay is a collaborative and hard-working team player who has played a major part in bringing about growth for all students, not just students with disabilities at S.C. Lee Junior High School.”
Slay is committed to providing all students with effective instruction and positive learning experiences. She is very hands-on when solving problems and takes the initiative whenever the need arises. She strives to build rapport with every student she teaches. In addition, Slay uses her desire for knowledge and her passion to help others to develop lessons that best meet the needs of the students in her classes.
“Mrs. Slay is willing to go above and beyond to motivate her students to learn. She frequently takes advantage of teachable moments and provides students with dynamic, hands-on activities that students will remember,” Shuck said. “In addition, she strives to create learning experiences that make real life connections. She is not afraid to experiment with new technologies, curriculum, or learning strategies to ensure student success.”
Slay has a very energetic teaching style that pairs engagement with skill development. When planning lessons with her co-teachers, it is evident that she considers how the subject matter can be made relevant to students by linking it with real-world examples and connections. Her thoughtful engagement with the planning process shows dedication to both her students and her craft.
“Most people would be overwhelmed coming in after the school year was already in full swing, but Mrs. Slay hit the ground running and never looked back,” Shuck said. “She is a constant source of positivity to those around her, always smiling and working to find solutions instead of ever offering excuses.
“When we explained the co-teach model to her, she immediately began immersing herself in the process of collaboratively creating instruction that would benefit all students.
Not only does Mrs. Slay take part in lesson development, but she is an integral part of classroom instruction.
She works hand-in-hand with core teachers to build capacity in our students daily,” Shuck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.