Copperas Cove High School first-year math teacher Molly Wittmer has an enthusiasm for teaching. She is willing to try new instructional techniques to keep students engaged during the class period. When visiting her room, you can find her in the midst of the students talking to them about Algebra 1 and asking questions that make students think beyond the simple answer. Wittmer is part of the 9th grade team that embraced the mini-task lessons through the high school re-design and her students are definitely reaping the benefits, said Principal Miguel Timarky.
“Mrs. Wittmer spent hours above her normal work day to ensure every student is successful while trying to learn everything she needs to know as a first year teacher,” Timarky said, adding that her students knows she cares about them. “She builds trusting relationships with students in order to create a safe, positive and productive learning environment.
“Mrs. Wittmer has a sensitivity to student differences, particularly with learners who struggle with basic math. She engages in analyzing student work so she is able to plan accordingly and develop activities to ensure all students’ strengths and weaknesses are met.”
Timarky says Wittmer is a relentless yet understated professional.
“She inspires the imagination through a combination of intellectual challenges, high expectations and mutual trust that invites the all students to join her on a journey of discovery,” Timarky said. “Mrs. Wittmer purposefully creates an excellent environment for learning that is based on structures, routines, expectations, culture of trust and respect. She creates learning goals and success criteria to take children to their next level of understanding. I definitely would want my own child to be in her classroom.”
Wittmer uses a variety of modalities within her lessons, and tasks take many forms which accommodate students of varying abilities. High-level questioning techniques are employed to broaden the students’ thinking. In addition to encouraging students to reflect upon their learning, Wittmer herself regularly uses her teaching experiences as opportunities for growth and skill refinement.
“She surely has a positive effect on any developing mind under her influence,” Timarky said. “She teaches Algebra 1, a state-tested subject, and she ensures all of her students are ready for the STAAR End-of-Course Exam.”
Wittmer was named the 2019 Copperas Cove High School Rookie Teacher of the Year.
