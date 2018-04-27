Men’s Prayer Breakfast set for Saturday
The quarterly communitywide Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Iglesia Cristiana Uncion y Poder church at 2777 Farm-to-Market 2657. Alvin Ponce de Leon is the pastor. The guest speaker is Chaplain Tex Wilson, Metroplex Hospital. All men and their sons are invited to come and be a part of prayer for the nation, city, schools, military and all aspects of life. Any questions can be directed to Ed Thompson at 254-290-1550.
Car show to benefit Project Graduation
Bulldawg Stadium, 425 Williams Street, will be the site of a car show Saturday. The proceeds will benefit Project Graduation, a safe, alcohol-free and drug-free senior class party held on graduation night. The car show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards given for cars and motorcycles. More information is available at www.coveprojectgraduation.com.
Citywide spring cleanup is Saturday
The Solid Waste Department will host a citywide spring cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Solid Waste Operational Center, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Proof of residency will be required for those living in the city and businesses. The event is not open to contractors.
Items accepted for free will be household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, and appliances. Freezers, refrigerators and air conditions must have the compressors removed. Computers — including monitors, keyboards and printers — will be accepted for recycling, as will cooking oil, scrap metal, cardboard, aluminum cans, newspaper, plastics, and office paper. Tires will be charged at the regular price of $3 each for 17 inches or smaller. Tires 17.5 inches will be $7 each. No household hazardous waste, automobile oil or filers, or construction debris will be accepted. For more information, call the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Pet Supplies Plus to host kitten adoption event Saturday
Spark of Life Kitten Foster and Rescue of Killeen will bring a variety of furry friends to Pet Supplies Plus, 1212 E. Business U.S. Highway 190, on Saturday for an adoption event. The event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature male and female cats over 12 weeks old, both long haired and short haired. The cats available for adoption are rescued or from area shelters. They are spayed or neutered and have their vaccinations. The adoption fee is $50 if the cat is not microchipped, or $60 if the cat already has a microchip. Volunteers are also needed to foster kittens, including bottle feeding newborn kittens.More information can be found on Facebook by searching for Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue, or by emailing sparkoflifekittenfoster@gmail.com.
Vendor Saturday taking place each week
A chance for vendors to get out and show people what they make or have to sell takes place each Saturday in Copperas Cove. Called Vendor Saturday, the event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Star Mart, 238 W. Business U.S. Highway 190 and at the F.M 116 Plaza, 1302 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Artisans, craft and food vendors are welcome to participate. Vendors can secure a 10-foot square space for $30 each week, or for $50 per month by contacting Katie Ramlo at 254-833-7350, or at Facebook.com/KCurvyCloset.
Cove City Council to meet Tuesday
The City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting Tuesday. The workshop begins at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. Both meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. Agendas for the meetings are posted at www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/council_packet
Joint City Council/EDC meeting Wednesday
The City Council will have a special joint meeting with the Economic Development Corporation board of directors on Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. Agendas for the meetings are at www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/council_packet
Backyard Music Round-Up scheduled
The 19th annual Backyard Music Round-Up is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at City Park. Sponsored by Refuge Ministries, the event features live music, children’s activities, a car show and food. All activities are free and open to the public. More information is available by contacting Jodi Swanner at 254-258-7097 or via email: jodi@refuge-ministries.com.
Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope set for May 6
Registration is open for the 14th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope 5K and 10K races. The race is part of the Cent-Tex Race Series, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Hope Pregnancy Center. Registration is $25. Online registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope. The Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope is at 8 a.m. May 6 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road. Registration on the date of the race begins at 6:30 a.m. More information is available from the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
Mayfest 5K Color Run planned for May 12
In support of child abuse prevention, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will host the Mayfest 5K Color Run on May 12 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Rd. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is family friendly. In addition to the run, there will be music, food trucks, raffles and a car show. For those who preregister, the cost is $35, with registration $40 at the event. Children younger than 12 are free. Registration can be completed at www.mayfest2018.myevent.com.
Cove library’s Summer Reading Program seeks volunteers
The Copperas Cove Public Library needs volunteers for the Summer Reading Program. Volunteers will assist in keeping Reading Club records, distributing prizes, preparing activities, shelving and filing materials, and other tasks.Volunteers must be at least 16 and available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 11 to July 26. Applications are due by May 20 and can be found at www.copperascovetx.gov or can be picked up at the library, 501 S. Main St.
Talent sought for Rabbit Fest Amateur Night
People who wish to share their talents can register for the 2018 Rabbit Fest Amateur Night scheduled for May 17. To register, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571 or email activities@copperascove.com.
Housing Authority Board has a vacancy
The city seeks applicants for a vacant position on the Housing Authority Board, which ensures proper management of federal funds, approves and adopts all policies and legal documents of the Housing Authority. Applications are due by June 4 and are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C, or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Information is available from City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
Applications accepted for charter review panel
An ad hoc committee of seven members is being formed to review the City Charter. Meetings will be held as needed, with locations, dates and time to be determined. The committee will dissolve upon completion of its task. Applications are due by May 7 and are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Information is available from City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email: laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
KCCB commission accepting applications
Applications are being accepted for seats on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission. The advisory board develops policies related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement. The 15 members serve three-year terms and meet on the first Monday of each month. Applications are due by May 11 and are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. For more information, contact City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
