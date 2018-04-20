Water project closes part of Jonathan Lane
On Wednesday, A&S Underground began work on a water improvement project for the city. The project is expected to last four to six weeks and will close Jonathan Lane to through traffic between Bowen Avenue and Risen Star Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane will be required to remove their vehicles from the street each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well. Questions should be directed to Copperas Cove Water Distribution at 254-547-2416 or the Public Works Department at 254-547-0751.
Ron Taylor scholarship applications due today
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876 will be awarding three $500 scholarships from their Ron Taylor Scholarship Fund. The Ron Taylor scholarship was established in 2016 in the memory of Ronald Taylor, who was a well-respected and admired retired member of the Fort Hood area community. To receive an application for the scholarship or for more information, contact the chairperson via email at drswllms62@gmail.com. Submission deadline is today.
Registration open for Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope
Registration is open for the 14th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope 5K and 10K races. The race is part of the Cent-Tex Race Series, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Hope Pregnancy Center. Registration is $20 if received by today or $25 after that date. Online registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope The Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope will take place at 8 a.m. May 6 at Ogletree Park, 1878 Post Office Road. Registration on the date of the race begins at 6:30 a.m. More information is available from the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
YMCA to hold Healthy Kids Day
In anticipation of summer, the Armed Service YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature options for summer activities and healthy ways youngsters can occupy their time. The Armed Services YMCA is at 501 Clara Drive. More information is available at asymca.org/killeen-home.
Domino’s to host soldier appreciation event
The Copperas Cove Domino’s will host the 13th annual Soldier Appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 Business U.S. Highway 190, suite C. Soldiers and their families are invited to come in and try their hands at folding the pizza boxes and topping the pizzas, according to Ingrid Kiefer, event coordinator for MAC Pizza Management, Domino’s parent company. Entertainment is lined up for the event, along with face painting, a balloon animal artist, and other activities. Cupcakes will be provided by Bits and Bites.
Parks and Recreation to hold town hall meeting
The next town meeting for the Parks and Recreation Department will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. The meeting will be a way for the community to learn about events, changes and standards within the department and at the Hills at Cove Golf Course. The meeting is open to the public. Information is available by contacting Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation director, at 254-542-2719.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast scheduled for April 28
The quarterly communitywide Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 28 at the Iglesia Cristiana Uncion y Poder Church, at 2777 Farm-to-Market 2657. Alvin Ponce de Leon is the pastor. The guest speaker for the event is Chaplain Tex Wilson with Metroplex Hospital. Members of the church prepare the breakfast. Fellowship with breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. followed by the message and prayer at 8 a.m. Any questions can be directed to Ed Thompson at 254-290-1550.
Citywide spring cleanup event set for April 28
The Solid Waste Department will host a citywide spring cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at the Solid Waste Operational Center, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Proof of residency will be required for those living in the city and businesses. The event is not open to contractors. Items accepted for free will be household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, and appliances. Freezers, refrigerators and air conditions must have the compressors removed. Computers — including monitors, keyboards, printers — will be accepted for recycling, as well cooking oil, scrap metal, cardboard, aluminum cans, newspaper, plastics, and office paper. Tires will be charged at the regular price of $3 each for 17 inches or smaller. Tires 17.5 inches will be charged at $7 each. No household hazardous waste, automobile oil or filers, or construction debris will be accepted. For more information, call the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Volunteers needed for Operation Stand Down Central Texas
As a way to support homeless veterans, the third annual Operation Stand Down Central Texas will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at the National Guard Armory, 3101 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Volunteers are needed to help with preparation, as well as setting up and tearing down at the armory. The event will provide veterans with a hot meal, haircut, medical and dental screenings and new clothing. Veteran-related organizations will also be present to provide information. For more information or to volunteer, contact JoAnn Courtland at 254-681-8522 or operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
Chick-fil-A hosts Story Time on Wednesdays
Children are invited to Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday during April and May at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd., Copperas Cove. In addition to the story, there will be activities and the chance to create memories.
Scholarships are available from KCCB
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is offering two $500 scholarships to Copperas Cove High School seniors. KCCB also offers the Heart of Volunteerism Adam Luciano Scholarship. This $250 scholarship honors the volunteerism and community service of Adam Luciano and is available to any high school senior or college student from the greater Fort Hood area, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Lampasas, Nolanville, Jarrell, Salado and Temple. The scholarships can be used toward tuition and fees, books or school expenses. Scholarship applications are due May 14. Applications and additional information are available by contacting KCCB executive director Silvia Rhoads at 254-547-4242 or via email at srhoads@copperascovetx.gov.
Talent sought for Rabbit Fest Amateur Night
People who wish to share their talents can register for the 2018 Rabbit Fest Amateur Night, which will take place on May 17. Any type of amateur entertainment is allowed including singers, dancers, spoken word and instruments. A stage, electricity and a microphone for performances will be provided. To register, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571 or at activities@copperascove.com.
